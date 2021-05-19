Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIMEVIDEOIN The Family Man 2 Trailer Out! Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari chases suicide bomber Samantha Akkineni

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 have finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of the web series. Fans had been waiting for the show for more than a year. Once again, Bajpayee returns as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari who tries to protect the country from terrorist attacks. In The Family man 2, Samantha Akkineni joins the action in season two, as an antagonist. She will be seen playing a suicide bomber.

The Family Man 2 trailer begins with Srikant working a normal 9-5 desk job after quitting the TASC force. However, he returns the action as the country is under attack. The video gives a glimpse of Srikant's melodramatic family life with his wife and kids, in complete contrast to the action-packed life of a government officer. It showcases Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni. The makers also revealed that the web show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 4.

Watch The Family man 2 trailer here-

Earlier in January, the makers had shared the teaser of the show. The video showed Srikant aka Bajpayee's family as well as the TASC force looking out for him as he disappeared. From Srikant's wife to JK Talpade, everyone was seen calling him and trying to seek answers about his whereabouts.

While the teaser didn't answer where Manoj Bajpayee was, the actor shared the video with the caption, "Aa raha hoon bhai, on the way hoon (I am coming, I am on the way)" Check out The Family Man 2 teaser here-

Besides Bajpayee, the show brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas. The series will see Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal in the cast, too.

"The response to the first season was overwhelming and it struck a real chord with the viewers. We are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story which is, as compelling and engaging as the first season," said Raj and DK.

Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will launch on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.