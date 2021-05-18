Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJBAJPAYEE The Family Man 2: Here's how Naga Chaitanya reacted to wife Samantha Akkineni's OTT debut

South star Samantha Akkineni dropped a new poster of her debut web series "The Family Man 2" on social media on Tuesday, and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya is all excited for the same. Sharing the new poster that highlights a scarred side profile of her face and also features a gun-totting Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha wrote, "We're ready for you." The trailer for the new season is scheduled for launch tomorrow (May 19). Resharing Samantha's post, Chaitanya wrote: "Finally! It's about time."

Chaitanya, who is Telugu superstar Nagarjuna's son, is not surprisingly excited about his wife's debut in the OTT space, considering launch of the second season has already been postponed in the past amidst the ongoing pandemic. Unconfirmed sources stated the show is now slated to release in June.

In the new season, the nation’s most adorable Family Man aka Srikant Tiwariaka Manoj Bajpayee is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller. The first season of Raj & DK's "The Family Man" was a hit upon release in 2019. Manoj Bajpayee plays an NIA agent struggling to balance his super-secretive job profile with his mundane middle-class life.

Samantha joins the show in its second season as the antagonist. She plays a terrorist named Raji. The Amazon Prime show marks her debut appearance on the Hindi screen.

The show also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal. Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

