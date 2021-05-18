Image Source : INSTA/MANOJBAJPAYEE The Family Man season 2 trailer starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni to release on THIS date

Well-acclaimed creator duo, Raj & DK are back with a piece of exciting news on the trailer of the new season of the Amazon Original Series - The Family Man. The trailer for the new season is scheduled for launch tomorrow. In the new season, the nation’s most adorable Family Man aka Srikant Tiwariaka Manoj Bajpayee is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller. This time around, the struggle is more intense because not only is he struggling to balance his family and his ever-demanding professional life, but he also faces a new nemesis Raji (essayed by Telugu star Samantha Akkineni).

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

The announcement of the trailer releasing tomorrow was made by not just the OTT platform but also the lead stars. Amazon Prime's official Twitter handle's tweet read, "kal kuch aisa hone wala hai jiske baare mein hum soch bhi nahi sakte Exploding head Trailer out tomorrow! #TheFamilyManOnPrime." Bajpayee took to Insta and wrote, "Our excitement level is 11/10 Yours? #TheFamilyManOnPrime Summer is here, and so is #TheFamilyManOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow." While Samantha shared the poster and captioned, "We’re ready for you #TheFamilyManOnPrime

Trailer out tomorrow."

The show also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal. Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is a story of a middle-class guy who is a world class spy.

Before the new trailer strikes, watch The Family Man season 1 trailer here: