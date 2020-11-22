Image Source : SCREENGRAB/WIKIPEDIA Step into the future of stories with showtime originals

Less than a year into its existence, Voot Select has already emerged to be amongst the top-rated OTT platforms in the country with a dynamic content slate of award-winning shows and stellar originals. The platform emphasizes focus on stories that matter and has made available the greatest of them via Showtime. Showtime, the global television network has established itself as the pioneer of the silver screen with a stellar content slate of the most iconic shows under its label. Through 44 years of existence, the studio has unveiled the best of entertainment alluring viewers with the world’s biggest stars portraying stories across comedy, thrillers, murder mysteries, sci-fi shows, docuseries amongst other genres.

The legacy of the award-winning series has found a new home in the country exclusively on Voot Select with shows such as Twin Peaks, Ray Donovan, Californication, Outcry, Nurse Jackie, Dexter amongst others now available to viewers. Adding to the excitement, fans now will also be able to catch the latest & upcoming blockbusters featuring Ethan Hawke,Jeff Daniels, Bryan Cranston and other stellar actors as they bring alive the most awaited Showtime series of the year only on Voot Select. Here is our take on six unmissable series that are a must watch.

1. The Good Lord Bird

Created by and starring acting powerhouse Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird is a fascinating miniseries adapted from James McBride’s award-winning novel, following the journey of an enslaved boy who is a part of a crew of soldiers participating in a famous raid that eventually lead to the American Civil War. In an exceptional, career-defining performance, Hawke enthralls audiences with a gripping series that explores the vast depth of human darkness with ease. Hawke also makes his debut as a television producer with this series that has been given a rating of 7 on IMDB.

2. The Comey Rule

The Comey Rule is a captivating portrayal of FBI director James Comey’s investigation into the early days of Donald Trump’s notorious presidential term. The engrossing political drama is especially relevant in today’s turbulent times, making it an absolute must watch. The show dives into mature themes of power, betrayal, and morality with stunning performances form Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson. The miniseries has a rating of 7.2 on IMDB.

3. Moonbase 8

Showtime’s newest comedy, starring comedy dynamo Tim Heidecker and SNL’s legendary Fred Armisen, explores the quirky premise of 3 astronauts stationed at NASA’s moon base stimulator, thriving to land their first mission to the moon. Gear up for an intriguing and hilarious adventure, riddled with plenty of laughs while three funny men navigate the incompetence and loneliness they experience while trying to execute this life changing mission.

4. Your Honor

Based on the Israeli TV series Kvodo,Your Honor is a legal thriller that stars Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that “leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.” It will be exciting to see Cranston return to a TV crime drama role seven years after the global phenomenon Breaking Bad went off the air.

5. The Reagans

Premiering on 15th November 2020, Showtime brings another thrilling political docuseries, The Reagan’s, which delves into political couple Nancy and Ronald’s legacy at the White House. Combining archived footage, exclusive interviews, and never seen before material, the miniseries takes a birds eye view of the their infamous journey from Hollywood to presidency and questionable antics they indulged in along the way.

6. The Comedy Store

Showtime brings comedy and documentaries together in this noteworthy exploration into the famous Comedy Store, which has launched the career of numerous comedy legends over the years. Using evocative interviews and exclusive behind the scenes footage, the docuseries pays a tribute to the instrumental part the West Hollywood comedy club has played introducing the biggest names in comedy to the world such as David Letterman, Jay Leno, Jim Carrey, Mike Bender amongst others. The series has a glorious rating of 8.5 on IMDB