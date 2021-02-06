Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee's BTS pics from Broken But Beautiful 3 go viral, fans declare it a 'blockbuster'

Image Source : ALT BALAJI Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee's BTS pics from Broken But Beautiful 3 go viral

Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla is currently busy shooting for Broken But Beautiful season 3. He is playing the role of Agastya in the new series. It will also star Ankur Rathee’s sister Sonia Rathee as Rumi. Earlier, Sidharth announced playing the character Agastya. He shared the teaser where he is seen humming the theme song of the show. Now, some behind-the-scene photos of Sidharth and Sonia went viral on social Media.

The two are seen in a serious conversation in the BTS still. Posting the updates, Alt Balaji wrote, "We bet you cannot ignore these behind the scene stills of your favourite Agastya and Rumi from #BrokenButBeautiful Season 3. Get ready for the broken hearts to mend us all with their beautiful love story! #BrokenButBeautiful season 3, streaming soon on #ALTBalaji."

Take a look:

Not just this, Sidharth's fan too dropped a few BTS stills from the show. Have a look:

Everything about these pictures is just so beautiful. Each BTS from #BrokenButBeautiful3 is increasing the excitement manyfolds! ♥️🔥#Agastya #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/nYkGNKp6YF — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) February 6, 2021

When real emotions get mixed in an act, this is what it looks like! If this BTS is anythin to go by looks like Sid and Sonia are bringing their A game! Its going to make you laugh, cry and root for love!



April.. come soon! ♥️#BrokenButBeautiful3 #Agastya #SidharthShukla #AgMi pic.twitter.com/GUMnDzzupL — Tanya ☆ (@purpleisciouss) February 6, 2021

ANOTHER ONE OHMGHHHHHHHHHHHHHH 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



He is Looking So FINE

MashaAllah



With Every Picture the Excitement Level is Increasing 🥺❤️



This Is Going to be BEAUTIFUL ONE

Inshallah

So proud of you @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla #BrokenButBeautiful3 #Agastya pic.twitter.com/OxKBbLWPSE — P. I. E. C. E. S 🍁 || HBD Zain (@Sorlet04) February 6, 2021

On a related note, Sidharth had shared a photo from sets where he can be seen reading the script and wrote, “I thought I was becoming an actor to escape studies….par kismat ke aage kiski chalti hai ….. #Workmode #BrokenButBeautiful3.”

Sidharth announced playing the character Agastya, and uploaded a video on his Instagram, saying:"Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful season 3 filming begins soon!

The first two seasons showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. Now, the show will have a new jodi -- Sidharth and Sonia. The new season will soon stream on ALTBalaji.