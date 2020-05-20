Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARMANJOSHI Sharman Joshi starrer 'Fauji Calling' confirmed for OTT release

The Sharman Joshi-starrer "Fauji Calling", which was earlier to be released in the theatre, will now be launched on an OTT platform, says writer-director Aaryaan Saxena. The makers have unveiled the poster of the film that also features Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mugdha Godse and Zarina Wahab.

"The film is ready. In fact we were supposed to release it in May but we can't do so owing to the lockdown. So, I have discussed with my producers to release it on OTT platforms," said Saxena.

The story is based on events around the Pulwama attack, and how such attacks not only take away the lives of soldiers but permanently scar their near and dear ones. The incidents are relatable even today since there are ceasefire violations happening even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Said Ranjha: " 'Fauji Calling' tells the story of the armed forces as well as the untold story of their families. Even today, while we all are ensuring we are safe, the soldiers are on duty and are guarding the country, and not just their near and dear ones. At this time, it is extremely important to recognize their sacrifice and that is why we want ‘Fauji Calling' to reach out to the audience as soon as possible."

