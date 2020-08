Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Prakash Dubey Kanpur Wala: Trailer of web-series on gangster Vikas Dubey out. Seen yet?

A web-series on the life of gangster Vikas Dubey will be released soon. The web-series has been titled "Prakash Dubey Kanpur Wala" is produced by Golden Bird Pictures and the trailer is out. Actor Pramod Vikram Singh, who looks strikingly similar to the slain gangster, essays his role in the web-series.

Another gangster Amar Dubey, known as Samar in the film, also seems to have a significant presence in the trailer that shows the gangster to be a trigger-happy man.

Interestingly, the trailer shows that Amar Dubey and Vikas Dubey were shot dead in cold blood and not in alleged encounters. The film is directed by Akash Singh Gaharwar.

Earlier, renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta had said that he will be directing a web series on the gangster's life.

Watch the trailer of Prakash Dubey Kanpur Wala here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage