Paatal Lok Trailer: Anushka Sharma's gripping web series will get you hooked, watch

Amazon Prime Video announced the title and release date of their upcoming web series Paatal Lok on April 24. The makers then released an intense teaser and now, they have released the trailer of the web series, which will definitely keep you hooked all the way.Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared the trailer of Paatal Lok and wrote, "aldi ho sakte hain darshan #PaatalLok ke iss bar, samay 11:34 pm, mahina May aur tareekh chaar|.

The story revolves around Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a washed-out Delhi cop who is put on an extremely high-profile case. Four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a well-known journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it seems on the surface. This, in turn, leads Chaudhary down a treacherous path that leads straight to the dangerous alleys of the netherworld - Paatal Lok.

Speaking about the series, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India said, "Gritty and authentic stories from the heartland are appreciated by audiences across the world."

Meanwhile, Karnesh Sharma, producer, Clean Slate Filmz said, "We are pleased to bring to our audiences a spine-chilling, compelling story in collaboration with Clean Slate Filmz. Paatal Lok is yet another step towards our goal of providing engaging local content that puts India and quintessentially Indian stories on the global map. Prime Members can expect a high-octane chase, intense emotional drama, and trailblazing performances – your next binge-watch will be here soon!"

Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok will release on May 15. The eight-part series stars Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag and Swastika Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage