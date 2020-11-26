Image Source : TWITTER/@BOWORLDWIDE Nikkhil Advani, Amazon debut first look for 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', show to launch in March 2021

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday revealed the first look of filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's medical drama "Mumbai Diaries 26/11", which aims to honour frontline heroes who saved many lives during the terror attacks. On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived through sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

Created by Advani and produced by his Emmay Entertainment, "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Directed by Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, the series is set against the backdrop of the terror attacks. "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" plays out in a hospital and depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff, who worked tirelessly to save lives during the attacks that ravaged the city. Advani said there have been several shows and films centred on the incident but the doctors' side of the story has not been explored.

"With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, said the show pays homage to all the frontline workers, martyrs and their families "who risked their lives to save others."

"We are unveiling the first look of the series as an ode to their bravery and sacrifice. The show is a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai. We are extremely happy to collaborate with one of India’s finest directors, Nikkhil Advani, to present the untold stories of 26/11," Purohit added.

The series will premiere in March, 2021.