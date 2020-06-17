ZEE5's mystery drama thriller Mafia featuring Namit Das to premiere on July 10

Image Source : INDIA TV Mafia has been directed by Birsa Dasgupta

After Kaali 2, Lalbazaar and Naxal, ZEE5 now brings mystery drama thriller Mafia on 10th July. The story revolves around the popular household game mafia. In the story, six former college friends will come together after an unprecedented halt of 5 years in their friendship. Set in the backdrop of quaint dark jungles of Jharkhand, the story revolves around a reunion party brewing with fun, intimacy, hatred and past betrayal.

Mafia will toggle viewers with the actual game’s narrative and tactic on to the lives of six friends (players) turning this mystery drama into a faint psychological thriller. Will they have to confront and pay for their lies? Or will the players catch the mafia?

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, produced by Eskay Movies and created by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen, the show will feature Namit Das as Nitin, Tanmay Dhanania as Rishi, Isha M Saha as Ananya, Anindita Bose as Neha and Madhurima Roy as Tanya.

Mafia will premiere on July 10.

