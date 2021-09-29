Mismatched S2 to Little Things S4, fan favourite series returning with new seasons

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Poster of Mismatched, Little Things

Eagerly awaiting the next season of your favourite series? Fortunately, the wait is over! From the much-loved slice of life romance, Little Things to the coaching hub in Kota Factory, Netflix is all set to keep you entertained. So keep the snacks on stand-by and stay tuned as Netflix brings all new seasons of these fan favourite series to your screens.

Kota Factory S2

Set in Kota, which is a hub for many coaching centres where students come from all over India to prepare for various entrance exams, the first season of this comedy series captures the life of IIT and Medical exam aspirants as they face both competition and life.

Little Things S4

Starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, the series follows a young unmarried couple navigating the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the little things that make life worth living. The story celebrates the sweet and sour moments of life and their new-age relationship.

Masaba Masaba S2

Real life mom-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta play versions of themselves in this playful, fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film. The first season of this inspirational, joyous celebration of Masaba Gupta’s life follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

In the first season of this fan favourite unscripted series, cameras follow the banter and bonding between four fun-loving women from Bollywood’s inner circle as they juggle professions, family and friendship. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey support each other through the challenges of life in the public eye.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega S2

This story explores the life of young, ambitious, volatile people who have the world before them. A group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme -- and a cop wants to fight it. Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega’s season one captures the risks of the internet, the cocktail of opportunity and motivation that lead ordinary people into the world of crime.

Mismatched S2

Adapted from the book 'When Dimple met Rishi' by Sandhya Menon, the first season of this young adult romance stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. After a disastrous set-up by their families, two teens strike up a tentative friendship at their summer program — but deeper feelings aren’t far behind.