Mirzapur 2: Wait over as Kaleen Bhaiyya will be back on Amazon Prime Video on THIS date 

Amazon Prime Video today announced that the second season of its much anticipated Amazon Original Series Mirzapur, will launch on 23rd October 2020. Set in Mirzapur, the hinterland of North India, season 1 of the crime drama had taken the audiences into a dark, complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness. It’s relentless pace, well etched-out characters and nuanced narrative had left the fans wanting more. With Season 2, the canvas of Mirzapur gets bigger but the rules remain the same! With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang returning to the action-packed series, get ready for a journey into the stylish yet rustic world, where crime, drugs and violence rule and one needs to fight to survive. The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

Mirzapur producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared the release date announcement on Twitter and wrote, "#Mirzapur2 mein aapka swaagat hai @YehHaiMirzapur @PrimeVideoIN @TripathiiPankaj @alifazal9 @divyenndu @battatawada @RasikaDugal @HarshitaGaur12 @MrVijayVarma @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar @PuneetKrishna @gurmmeet @MihirBDesai @vineetkrishna01."

As soon as the fans came to know about the same, they could not hold their excitement and took to Twitter to share the happiness in the form of various memes. Have a look at how hashtag #Mirzapur2 became one of the top trends on Twitter:

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said "Mirzapur" has been a "game-changer" for the streamer. "The show heralded a new idiom of storytelling for Indian audiences - its characters have become a part of the popular culture. We are certain that the riveting narrative of season 2 will leave our audiences mesmerized once again,” she said.

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. "All the praise that season one of Mirzapur has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening. It pushes Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video to continue the momentum with the second season of the show,” said Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment.

Krishna said they will deliver a performance that matches up to the scale of the first season of the hinterland drama. “The love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch has been simply overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we’re certain that the audiences are in for a visual treat in the sequel,” he added.

The first season of Mirzapur released in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video and was bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

-With PTI inputs

