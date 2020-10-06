Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARSHITA SHEKHAR GAUR Mirzapur 2: Harshita Shekhar Gaur opens up her character Dimpy

The makers of 'Mirzapur 2', Amazon Primes most anticipated show just dropped its official trailer for the web series that's headed for a release on 23rd October 2020. Going by the looks of it, this season is going be more intriguing and gripping.

The trailer of the Amazon Prime Video originals Mirzapur Season 2 unfolds a story of revenge and has hard-hitting dialogues amped-up with violence .

Speaking on the trailer release of Mirzapur 2, Harshita said “I’m very excited for everyone to see the trailer, hear their feedback and counting days for Mirzapur 2 to start streaming. It will be interesting to gauge audience’s reaction to my character because Dimpy has evolved to a large extent. For Dimpy this season has been quite conflicting, she is trying to create her own reality. After her brother and best friends death, her principles are intact but her perception of reality is shifting. Also this role will always be close to my heart since I have very vivid childhood memories of Mirzapur."

The much-awaited series will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma Ali Fazal Shweta Tripathi , Harshita Gaur and Rasika Dugal The new season has some new faces such as Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, and Anjum Sharma.

The crime thriller series, Mirzapur revolves around drugs, guns, crime, and lawlessness. It depicts the government, rule of the mafia, rivalry, and crime that prevails in the Purvachal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Mirzapur is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, Mirzapur Season 2 has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage