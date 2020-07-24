Marzi, Kirik Party and other series all set for dynamic online release in Kannada language

Image Source : PR Marzi, Kirik Party and other series series all set for dynamic online release in Kannada language

Fulfilling every entertainment need of its diverse and multi-cultural userbase, Voot Select is all set to make its regional content slate more dynamic and relevant to its audience with the launch of its Originals - Asur, Marzi, The Raikar Case and Illegal in Kannada. Furthering Viacom18’s existing content proposition in the Kannada market, Voot Select’s new language play will enable viewers to enjoy the platforms’ incredible Hindi original content in their local language and overturn the language barrier. While Asur, The Raikar Case and Illegal are all live on the platform and will be followed by Marzi.

Apart from this, the subscribers will also get exclusive access to popular Kannada movies like Bell Bottom, Ayogya, Kirik Party and other movies likeThrayambakam, Eedhiga Bandha Suddhi, DayavittuGamanisi, Theory, Alamelamma on Voot Select.

Commenting on the new offerings, Ferzad Palia, Head - Voot Select, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “When we launched Voot Select, the idea was to share compelling stories with the audience all over the country. The appetite for regional content consumption is huge and by making Voot Originalsavailable in Kannada, we are not only expanding our reach but also adding to the content experience of our audiences in Karnataka. We as a network already have a strong presence in the Kannada market with Colors Super, Colors Kannada Cinema and Colors Kannada with its content available 24 hours on Voot Select. With this move, the viewers can now access its premium Originals and movies in the language of their comfort and choice.”

Expressing his views on the announcement Neil Bhoopalam said, “Being a theatre and stage actor, I have had plenty of opportunities to work with people from different parts of the country and understand the demand to consume different genres of content. The Raikar Case has been appreciated by the audience all over India and I hope my viewers down South also enjoy watching the show and appreciate my performance in it.”

Illegal star, KubbraSait said, “Shooting for Illegal has been a very special experience for me as an actor. Being a Kannadiga, I get a lot of requests from fans and friends to work in Kannada based projects and this gives me the perfect platform to come closer to my fans. I cannot wait to see the reactions of the audience.”

With the introduction of this language proposition, Voot Select has opened a myriad of opportunities for the regional markets. With the most compelling stories and topnotch premium content, the Kannada speaking audience can surely look forward to some of the finest content in their own language.

Voot Select’s premium content will soon launch in multiple languages including Tamil, Bengali, Marathi and Telugu.

