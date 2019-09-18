Manoj Bajpayee: I was not staying away but waiting for the right script to make web show debut

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Bajpayee is set to make his web-series debut with Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man'

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to make his digital debut with the upcoming web show "The Family Man". He says although the digital entertainment space offers creative people the scope to experiment more than the big screen, as an actor, he waited for the right script to enter the medium, rather than join the trend as any other actors.

"I am one of those actors who are constantly experimenting with choices. I did many short films that were released on digital platforms, and those narratives were quite unique. But I was waiting for the right kind of script to start my journey in the digital space. The web series is a new format in the entertainment business, and I wanted to do something different and interesting here," Manoj told IANS.

While several acclaimed actors including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R. Madhavan, Vicky Kaushal and Pankaj Tripathi have worked in digital films and web-series, Manoj found "The Family Man" is the right choice for his digital debut.

"I wasn't staying away from web series but patiently waiting for the right project. Let me tell you, 'The Family Man' could have been an exciting show for any actors. I am very impressed by the way Raj and DK directed it."

"The Family Man" also features Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi, and the story revolves around a married couple with a dash of humor, and also touches upon geopolitics.

Giving an insight into his character, Manoj said: "My character, Srikant Tiwari, is relatable for to all because his conflicts are real. He is in a very serious profession, where he is constantly under pressure and is trying hard to deliver the best as a professional. He is also trying to be the best husband and father, like any other middle-class man."

The "Satya" actor who was last seen in "Sonchiriya" is looking different in the upcoming web series.

"If you find it convincing that is because I work on the mind of a character way before I start shooting. In any character if the look is different, you should know, that is just an external thing. I constantly working on the body language, the backstory of the character that has not been mentioned in the script, the vision of the director…there are layers that go behind what you see on-screen as a final character," he said.

"My job, as an actor is to make you believe that Bhiku Mhatre, Inspector Samar Pratap Singh, Rashid or Srikant exist in the real world, though they are fictional characters," Manoj added.

The actor went through a rough patch in his career for many years, despite receiving critical acclaim, but he believes, for an actor like him, there is nothing like a rough patch.

"I am always working on myself to improve my craft. It is an ongoing process. I know that critics shower good words on me, but the fact is I am my biggest critics and when I look at my performance, I see elements that need to be improved. I am not looking for validation from people, really. I am criticizing and assessing my own work so that I can improve," concluded Manoj, whose new web series "The Family Man" premieres on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on September 20.