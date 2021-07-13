Loki Finale: TVA creators to origin of Variants, 5 things that can be revealed in Marvel series' last episode

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVELSTUDIOS Loki

There’s nothing that Loki doesn’t engage fans with; There’s action, drama, betrayal and a world revolving around the Time Variance Authority that’s keeping Loki and Sylvie on their toes and through the last month Loki has taken fans on a hell of a ride. Through the release of five episodes of the series, there’s a lot that has surprised the fans about the anti-hero’s journey with TVA and a lot more that still has to be revealed. Played by International heartthrob Tom Hiddleston, who returns as the stubborn and mischievous title character Loki, is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

As the show closes in on the final episode, here’s why you shouldn’t be missing on all the action and magic:

Who really created the Time Variance Authority?

There’s a lot about the TVA that has kept Loki guessing! While Sylvie is now out there debunking what members of the TVA think it is and what TVA really is, there’s one big question that still needs to be answered. Who really created the TVA and why? We are told at the beginning of the season that God-like creatures created TVA to ensure that no one messes with the sacred timeline. In the fourth episode we find out the ones presiding over TVA were nothing but robots. Is there an ulterior motive that shadows the making of this bureaucratic agency?

Agent Mobius is alive, but what’s his story?

Mobuis was always under the impression that he’s the creation of the Time-Keepers. But thanks to Sylvie and Loki, it was revealed to him that he’s in fact a variant with a wiped memory working for the TVA. Mobius has no idea who he really is and how he got to the TVA. This is one question that has been keeping fans on the edge ever since they found that the TVA has risky business at hand to tackle.

What is Ravonna hiding?

Another major answer that the fans are looking for in the final episode of Loki is that what’s Ravonna hiding about Sylvie? Why did she take Sylvie from her home as a child which in turn forced Sylvie to live a life on the run? Sylvie is seen confronting Renslayer in the court in the fifth episode of the Loki, but the question still remains unanswered!

Where did all these variants come from?

In the latest episode, we see Loki hear from the different variants about the mischief they have been upto but the key question that needs answering is what event led to Sylvie emerging as the Loki variant? Added to that is the mystery of how all the variants working in the TVA came to be? The final episode will perhaps have this answered!

A lowdown on all that makes Loki

We know Loki, The God of Mischief, is narcissistic and often boastful. Even in the episode Journey Into Mystery of Loki, we see him come face to face with his sabotaging attitude that has cost him in the past. But what is it that makes Loki go after power? If you’re someone who needs all questions answered about Loki’s true traits, the final episode will have these answered for you.

Loki’s spell binding magic and music

For anyone who loves magic and is a fan of a fantasy world, Loki makes for a perfect watch. With a narrative that hooks you in the story of Loki and what went down with his variant Sylvie, the music used in the series has also had viewers gushing. From one world to another, the music miraculously binds the scenes and has you transported on the journey with them.

Loki can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The last episode of the web series will premiere on July 14.