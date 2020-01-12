Kuldeep Singh breaks his 'sanskari' image with Gandii Baat 4

Kuldeep Singh, who is seen playing the role of Lord Vishnu in the TV show "Vighnaharta Ganesha", says the web series "Gandii Baat" helped him to break his "sanskari image" and challenge himself as an actor.
"After playing lord Vishnu, Ram and Krishna in the show, when I got the role in 'Gandii Baat', I was excited to take it up as it would break my 'sanskari' image and challenge me as an actor," said Kuldeep.
Vishnu gyan 2020- 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖 𝕒𝕣𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕣𝕖𝕖 𝕘𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕤 𝕥𝕠 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕤𝕖𝕝𝕗-𝕕𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕦𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟- 𝕃𝕌𝕊𝕋, 𝔸ℕ𝔾𝔼ℝ & 𝔾ℝ𝔼𝔼𝔻. . . . #kuldeepsingh #vishnugyan #costumedrama #village #love #live #laugh #smile #loveyourself #beyourself #kalyug #gandibaat #zee5original #altbalaji @gandiibaat4 @zee5premium @altbalaji @asli_salmanshaikh #brother #actor #times #mumbai #mumbailife
Vishnu gyan (in ram style) - 𝘽𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙡𝙛 , 𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝙡𝙚𝙩 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖𝙧𝙚, 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖𝙧𝙚, 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚, 𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙬𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙚, 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙥𝙞𝙚𝙘𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 #kuldeepsingh #lordrama #lordram #ram #ramayana #beyourself #narayan #vighanhartaganesh #dream #role #loveyourself @indiaforums @sonytvofficial #indiaforums
Mata bahot hua @akanksha8000 ab lagta Hai bhandasur ka ant Mujhe hi karna padega ,... (asur raj bhandasur it was nice meeting you brother , nice soul in bad character) #kuldeepsingh #aman #vishnu #narayan #bhandasur #asurraaj #vighnahartaganesh @sonytvofficial #loveyourself
"Both the roles are totally opposite and shooting for both of them at the same time was really a challenging situation. 'Gandii Baat' was totally about lust and this ('Vighnaharta...') was spiritual. It also helped to welcome two different kinds of audiences," said the actor, who had earlier appeared in "Yeh Hai Aashiqui", "Aye Zindagi" and "Savdhaan India".
"Gandii Baat" Season 4 is currently streaming now on producer Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. Watch the trailer here: