Kuldeep Singh breaks his 'sanskari' image with Gandii Baat 4

Actor Kuldeep Singh says he was excited to take up the role in Gandii Baat 4 to break his 'sanskaari' image.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2020 17:38 IST
Kuldeep Singh, who is seen playing the role of Lord Vishnu in the TV show "Vighnaharta Ganesha", says the web series "Gandii Baat" helped him to break his "sanskari image" and challenge himself as an actor.

"After playing lord Vishnu, Ram and Krishna in the show, when I got the role in 'Gandii Baat', I was excited to take it up as it would break my 'sanskari' image and challenge me as an actor," said Kuldeep.

View this post on Instagram

Vishnu gyan (in ram style) - 𝘽𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙡𝙛 , 𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝙡𝙚𝙩 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖𝙧𝙚, 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖𝙧𝙚, 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚, 𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙬𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙚, 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙥𝙞𝙚𝙘𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 #kuldeepsingh #lordrama #lordram #ram #ramayana #beyourself #narayan #vighanhartaganesh #dream #role #loveyourself @indiaforums @sonytvofficial #indiaforums

A post shared by Kuldeep Singh (vickiee) (@kuldeep1701singh) on

"Both the roles are totally opposite and shooting for both of them at the same time was really a challenging situation. 'Gandii Baat' was totally about lust and this ('Vighnaharta...') was spiritual. It also helped to welcome two different kinds of audiences," said the actor, who had earlier appeared in "Yeh Hai Aashiqui", "Aye Zindagi" and "Savdhaan India".

"Gandii Baat" Season 4 is currently streaming now on producer Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. Watch the trailer here:

