Kuldeep Singh breaks his 'sanskari' image with Gandii Baat 4

Kuldeep Singh breaks his 'sanskari' image with Gandii Baat

Kuldeep Singh, who is seen playing the role of Lord Vishnu in the TV show "Vighnaharta Ganesha", says the web series "Gandii Baat" helped him to break his "sanskari image" and challenge himself as an actor.

"After playing lord Vishnu, Ram and Krishna in the show, when I got the role in 'Gandii Baat', I was excited to take it up as it would break my 'sanskari' image and challenge me as an actor," said Kuldeep.

"Both the roles are totally opposite and shooting for both of them at the same time was really a challenging situation. 'Gandii Baat' was totally about lust and this ('Vighnaharta...') was spiritual. It also helped to welcome two different kinds of audiences," said the actor, who had earlier appeared in "Yeh Hai Aashiqui", "Aye Zindagi" and "Savdhaan India".

"Gandii Baat" Season 4 is currently streaming now on producer Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. Watch the trailer here:

