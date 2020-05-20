Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain comes back with season 3 amidst the lockdown

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, one of the most-loved shows on OTT is back with its third season. ALTBalaji and ZEE5 today announced the new season by revealing a motion poster of the series. Starting on 6th June 2020, the show launch announcement brings an end to more than a year of anticipation amongst viewers.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2020 15:45 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALTBALAJI

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, one of the most-loved shows on OTT is back with its third season. ALTBalaji and ZEE5 today announced the new season by revealing a motion poster of the series. Starting on 6th June 2020, the show launch announcement brings an end to more than a year of anticipation amongst viewers. The show will see stalwarts of the Indian television industry including Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Mona Singh, and Apurva Agnihotri, much to the excitement amongst fans around the country.

The first two seasons of the show were highly successful and received immense love from the audience. One can’t wait to know what happens in the life of Rohit, Ana, and Poonam in season 3.

Check out the motion poster here-

View this post on Instagram

Is love enough for a relationship? Are some relationships better off without a tag? Can you forgive someone who has betrayed you? Kya kuch Humsafar sirf Kehne Ko Humsafar hote hain? These questions will be raised once again, questions that sometimes don’t have an answer. Watch how each situation challenges societal norms of marriage, relationships and love on #KehneKoHumsafarHain, Season 3; trailer out on 23rd May, show streaming 6th June on #ALTBalaji @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @ronitboseroy @monajsingh @gurdippunjj @poojabanerjeee @palakjain786 @sayushsanjaynayyar @aditivasudev @apurvaagnihotri02 @suchipillai @sharonprabakar @nzoomfakih @bigfmrani @muktadhond @jaya_misra @chloejferns @abhijitdas4575 @dhruvdawer @bhavnarawail @mayur_shah1801 @balajitelefilmslimited @zee5premium

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) on

 

 

