Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain comes back with season 3 amidst the lockdown

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, one of the most-loved shows on OTT is back with its third season. ALTBalaji and ZEE5 today announced the new season by revealing a motion poster of the series. Starting on 6th June 2020, the show launch announcement brings an end to more than a year of anticipation amongst viewers. The show will see stalwarts of the Indian television industry including Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Mona Singh, and Apurva Agnihotri, much to the excitement amongst fans around the country.
The first two seasons of the show were highly successful and received immense love from the audience. One can’t wait to know what happens in the life of Rohit, Ana, and Poonam in season 3.
Check out the motion poster here-
View this post on Instagram
Is love enough for a relationship? Are some relationships better off without a tag? Can you forgive someone who has betrayed you? Kya kuch Humsafar sirf Kehne Ko Humsafar hote hain? These questions will be raised once again, questions that sometimes don’t have an answer. Watch how each situation challenges societal norms of marriage, relationships and love on #KehneKoHumsafarHain, Season 3; trailer out on 23rd May, show streaming 6th June on #ALTBalaji @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @ronitboseroy @monajsingh @gurdippunjj @poojabanerjeee @palakjain786 @sayushsanjaynayyar @aditivasudev @apurvaagnihotri02 @suchipillai @sharonprabakar @nzoomfakih @bigfmrani @muktadhond @jaya_misra @chloejferns @abhijitdas4575 @dhruvdawer @bhavnarawail @mayur_shah1801 @balajitelefilmslimited @zee5premium
View this post on Instagram
When love hurts you twice, you forever lose faith in love – just like Rohit! Commitment, responsibilities, family se dur yeh jeete hai life apne rules pe but kya purana Rohit kho gaya hai, ya buss apna dard chupa raha hai? Watch #KehneKoHumsafarHain, Season 3, trailer releases on 23rd May & show streams on 6th June on #ALTBalaji @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @ronitboseroy @monajsingh @gurdippunjj @poojabanerjeee @palakjain786 @sayushsanjaynayyar @aditivasudev @apurvaagnihotri02 @suchipillai @sharonprabakar @nzoomfakih @bigfmrani @muktadhond @jaya_misra @chloejferns @abhijitdas4575 @dhruvdawer @bhavnarawail @jassi.saluja22 @balajitelefilmslimited @zee5premium
