Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALTBALAJI Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain comes back with season 3 amidst the lockdown

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, one of the most-loved shows on OTT is back with its third season. ALTBalaji and ZEE5 today announced the new season by revealing a motion poster of the series. Starting on 6th June 2020, the show launch announcement brings an end to more than a year of anticipation amongst viewers. The show will see stalwarts of the Indian television industry including Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Mona Singh, and Apurva Agnihotri, much to the excitement amongst fans around the country.

The first two seasons of the show were highly successful and received immense love from the audience. One can’t wait to know what happens in the life of Rohit, Ana, and Poonam in season 3.

Check out the motion poster here-

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage