Indian Matchmaking host Sima aunty reveals why Tinder can't compete with her, Twitterati have a field day

Every time Netflix releases an Indian web series of films, it makes us all excited however the latest addition to the same 'Indian Matchmaking' has not been an impressive one. Ever since its release, it is being criticized for the promotion of outdated notions like casteism, colourism, and classism. The show is the best example of 'aunty gaze' as it features the host 'Sima Taparia, from Mumbai,' as she introduces herself to her Indian American clients. It focuses on a number of people looking out for their right partners to get hitched. And while they do so, our Indian matchmaker helps them to connect couples that fit best as per the various criteria that are required the Indian arranged marriage system. In her latest interview with Conde Nast Traveller, the very popular Sima aunty talks about how she is a pro in her work and has found matches in various places like Canadian Rockies, Zermatt and even luggage carousel at Mumbai airport.

Talking about the same she said, "When people come to me saying they have a son, daughter, nephew, niece or a grandchild who is looking to get married, I immediately start thinking of all the people I know of who could be a good match. I have found matches for people when I was on vacation in Zermatt and in Interlaken and even when we were in the Canadian Rockies, I was on duty matching people up. Hell, I have even matched people up while waiting at the luggage carousel at Mumbai airport."

What are Sima Taparia's methods? She says, "I go and meet the boy and the family, see what their home is like, where they work, where they have been to school. This helps me assess their lifestyles so I can recommend a match that is on an even keel. This is where Tinder, Bumble and Shaadi.com can’t compete. I get to the bottom of things, finding out all the inside stories, the family’s values and other such details you would never get from looking at a person’s online profile."

The show has to date inspired a lot of jokes, memes, and debates about what the show represents. There were so many people who are wondering why everyone is watching the show while others are telling the world how much they dislike it. Have a look at some of them here:

Look me in the eyes and give me a heterosexual explanation for this #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/YjqALp6flj — Suffering (@SeentAllKdrama) July 20, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking Akshay is every desi girl's nightmare



Indian Bois: Also Indian Bois: pic.twitter.com/1SRynLmT4R — Agnes Joseph (@agnesrajoseph) July 20, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking

The show Villain The Actual Villain pic.twitter.com/Ca68IMucJp — Shantanu Sharma 🌈 (@_sharmashantanu) July 19, 2020

The next time anyone asks me why I’m still single.

#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/9LnJlV8Kbg — uSandile (@SimplySandile) July 19, 2020

No One:

Aparna: “I’ve wanted to be a lawyer since I was 7”

Also Aparna: “I hate being a lawyer”#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/CGa6xH8sk4 — Reet Singh (@reetxsingh) July 20, 2020

My parents started “looking” for a potential groom while I was in my early twenties (23, I think) because while they were very liberal, it turned out they were pretty conventional too. I wasn’t told about this “search” till two days before the boy and his parents were coming over — nikita doval (@nikitadoval) July 19, 2020

Watching Netflix’s #IndianMatchmaking I have so much to say. So far, I think it’s a brilliant, cringe-worthy mirror to South Asian courtship, where sensible synonyms for marriage are ‘compromise’ and ‘be flexible’ (for women). Basically a gymnast who doesn’t know what she wants.. — Amal Khan (@amalkhan) July 21, 2020

Why should I even watch Indian Matchmaking when I can just wait a few years and be in it — Kutti Ana (@chunkydumpy) July 19, 2020

The Oedipus Complex is strong with this one.#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/cvLaZ4kRav — Varsha Singh (@RhythmOfDaRain) July 20, 2020

Brown society when they see a girl who is over 25 and not married #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/oMwF7f81GL — ikhanicc (@ikhanicc) July 19, 2020

Me every time someone asks me about my dating life from now on #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/Ps0KSWG8W8 — Sharanya (@Shanyaaaa) July 19, 2020

