Indian Matchmaking host Sima aunty reveals why Tinder can't compete with her, Twitterati have a field day

Netflix's recent release 'Indian Matchmaking' is the best example of 'aunty gaze' as it features the host 'Sima Taparia, from Mumbai,' as she introduces herself to her Indian American clients. It focuses on a number of people looking out for their right partners to get hitched. It has to date inspired a lot of jokes, memes, and debates about what the show represents.

July 22, 2020
Every time Netflix releases an Indian web series of films, it makes us all excited however the latest addition to the same 'Indian Matchmaking' has not been an impressive one. Ever since its release, it is being criticized for the promotion of outdated notions like casteism, colourism, and classism. The show is the best example of 'aunty gaze' as it features the host 'Sima Taparia, from Mumbai,' as she introduces herself to her Indian American clients. It focuses on a number of people looking out for their right partners to get hitched. And while they do so, our Indian matchmaker helps them to connect couples that fit best as per the various criteria that are required the Indian arranged marriage system. In her latest interview with Conde Nast Traveller, the very popular Sima aunty talks about how she is a pro in her work and has found matches in various places like Canadian Rockies, Zermatt and even luggage carousel at Mumbai airport. 

Talking about the same she said, "When people come to me saying they have a son, daughter, nephew, niece or a grandchild who is looking to get married, I immediately start thinking of all the people I know of who could be a good match. I have found matches for people when I was on vacation in Zermatt and in Interlaken and even when we were in the Canadian Rockies, I was on duty matching people up. Hell, I have even matched people up while waiting at the luggage carousel at Mumbai airport."

What are Sima Taparia's methods? She says, "I go and meet the boy and the family, see what their home is like, where they work, where they have been to school. This helps me assess their lifestyles so I can recommend a match that is on an even keel. This is where Tinder, Bumble and Shaadi.com can’t compete. I get to the bottom of things, finding out all the inside stories, the family’s values and other such details you would never get from looking at a person’s online profile."

The show has to date inspired a lot of jokes, memes, and debates about what the show represents. There were so many people who are wondering why everyone is watching the show while others are telling the world how much they dislike it. Have a look at some of them here:

