Indian Matchmaking host Sima aunty reveals why Tinder can't compete with her, Twitterati have a field day

Every time Netflix releases an Indian web series of films, it makes us all excited however the latest addition to the same 'Indian Matchmaking' has not been an impressive one. Ever since its release, it is being criticized for the promotion of outdated notions like casteism, colourism, and classism. The show is the best example of 'aunty gaze' as it features the host 'Sima Taparia, from Mumbai,' as she introduces herself to her Indian American clients. It focuses on a number of people looking out for their right partners to get hitched. And while they do so, our Indian matchmaker helps them to connect couples that fit best as per the various criteria that are required the Indian arranged marriage system. In her latest interview with Conde Nast Traveller, the very popular Sima aunty talks about how she is a pro in her work and has found matches in various places like Canadian Rockies, Zermatt and even luggage carousel at Mumbai airport.
Talking about the same she said, "When people come to me saying they have a son, daughter, nephew, niece or a grandchild who is looking to get married, I immediately start thinking of all the people I know of who could be a good match. I have found matches for people when I was on vacation in Zermatt and in Interlaken and even when we were in the Canadian Rockies, I was on duty matching people up. Hell, I have even matched people up while waiting at the luggage carousel at Mumbai airport."
What are Sima Taparia's methods? She says, "I go and meet the boy and the family, see what their home is like, where they work, where they have been to school. This helps me assess their lifestyles so I can recommend a match that is on an even keel. This is where Tinder, Bumble and Shaadi.com can’t compete. I get to the bottom of things, finding out all the inside stories, the family’s values and other such details you would never get from looking at a person’s online profile."
The show has to date inspired a lot of jokes, memes, and debates about what the show represents. There were so many people who are wondering why everyone is watching the show while others are telling the world how much they dislike it. Have a look at some of them here:
#IndianMatchmaking— Areen Deshmukh (@areen_skd) July 20, 2020
Nobody:
Absolutely nobody:
Sima Taparia from Mumbai: pic.twitter.com/53VRuD9sL2
Look me in the eyes and give me a heterosexual explanation for this #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/YjqALp6flj— Suffering (@SeentAllKdrama) July 20, 2020
#IndianMatchmaking Akshay is every desi girl's nightmare— Agnes Joseph (@agnesrajoseph) July 20, 2020
Indian Bois: Also Indian Bois: pic.twitter.com/1SRynLmT4R
#IndianMatchmaking— Shantanu Sharma 🌈 (@_sharmashantanu) July 19, 2020
The show Villain The Actual Villain pic.twitter.com/Ca68IMucJp
The next time anyone asks me why I’m still single.— uSandile (@SimplySandile) July 19, 2020
#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/9LnJlV8Kbg
No One:— Reet Singh (@reetxsingh) July 20, 2020
Aparna: “I’ve wanted to be a lawyer since I was 7”
Also Aparna: “I hate being a lawyer”#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/CGa6xH8sk4
no one:— tanisha (@tanishajasani) July 20, 2020
brown parents: #indianmatchmaking pic.twitter.com/Qekxd3z7ln
#Nadia- 12/10— Suffering (@SeentAllKdrama) July 20, 2020
-A whole cinnamon roll
-Deserves the world
-Confident qween
-Only wants love#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/2qkOaGjQTH
My parents started “looking” for a potential groom while I was in my early twenties (23, I think) because while they were very liberal, it turned out they were pretty conventional too. I wasn’t told about this “search” till two days before the boy and his parents were coming over— nikita doval (@nikitadoval) July 19, 2020
Watching Netflix’s #IndianMatchmaking I have so much to say. So far, I think it’s a brilliant, cringe-worthy mirror to South Asian courtship, where sensible synonyms for marriage are ‘compromise’ and ‘be flexible’ (for women). Basically a gymnast who doesn’t know what she wants..— Amal Khan (@amalkhan) July 21, 2020
Why should I even watch Indian Matchmaking when I can just wait a few years and be in it— Kutti Ana (@chunkydumpy) July 19, 2020
indian matchmaking (2020) dir: culture pic.twitter.com/kUJjsieile— cakehead (@floydimus) July 19, 2020
The Oedipus Complex is strong with this one.#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/cvLaZ4kRav— Varsha Singh (@RhythmOfDaRain) July 20, 2020
Brown society when they see a girl who is over 25 and not married #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/oMwF7f81GL— ikhanicc (@ikhanicc) July 19, 2020
Me every time someone asks me about my dating life from now on #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/Ps0KSWG8W8— Sharanya (@Shanyaaaa) July 19, 2020
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries