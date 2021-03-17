Hello Charlie teaser out: With a gorilla twist, Aadar Jain-Jackie Shroff starrer appears both quirky and goofy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AADAR JAIN Poster of Hello charlie featuring Aadar Jain

Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff starrer adventure comedy film "Hello Charlie" will have on OTT premiere on April 9. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the film also stars Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The teaser of the film was released by the makers and by the looks of it, the film appears to be both quirky and goofy. In the teaser, we see a man en route on a journey with a gorilla who seems to love Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif's song 'Khwabon Ke Parindey' from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Aadar is lost in thoughts listening to 'Amabarsariya' when he's interrupted by the song change. Next, we see a gorilla's hand imitating Hrithik's signature move from the song.

In this hilarious yet goofy teaser, Aadar is seen essaying the role of a young simpleton from a small town who has been given the task of transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Aadar wrote, "Say Hello To Charlie. Charlie and his new friend are all set to join you this Ape-ril. #HelloCharlieOnPrime releasing on April 9th (sic)."

Speaking about working on this entertainer, director Pankaj Saraswat said, “Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film’s unconventional storyline is truly one of its kind and hoping it spreads much joy. The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained.”

With "Hello Charlie", Sidhawani aims to engage the family and kid-friendly audience. He said, "With this adventure comedy and entertainer, we aim to push the cinematic envelope further and bring our creative vision to life in the comedy space. It brings us immense joy to present this endearing story which is sure to elevate and engage the family and kid friendly audiences. I hope that the viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it. Can’t wait to treat the audience with Hello Charlie on 9th April!”