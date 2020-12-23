Image Source : PR FETCHED Get ready for double confusion and dhamaka this December with 'Who's Your Daddy? Season 2'

2020 has seen ALTBalaji and ZEE5 give their fans and viewers a host of entertaining offerings that have kept them hooked and at the edge of their seats. Be it cop dramas, political thrillers, audiences have enjoyed each of these offerings one after the other. With excitement ahead of the release of their much-awaited show ‘Who’s Your Daddy? Season 2’ at its peak, the two platforms released all episodes of the superhit series today.

After the immense success of the first season earlier this year, fans have been asking for a brand new story from the humorous drama franchise. Giving their viewers the perfect gift during the festive season of Christmas, the makers have taken the laughter quotient a notch higher with the launch of a new story, from the dramedy series.

Essaying the role of a food delivery guy, our hero, Shooshan believes that everyone, but him, can find God if they sincerely seek. But our man isn’t searching for the almighty. He just wants to find his biological father. He meets and befriends people in his journey to find his daddy, who, instead of helping him out, add to the confusion, leading to double the humour. Played by Bhavin Bhanushali, the fans adore the boy on screen who is charming and is lovable even in his miseries, making the show a laugh riot.

Talking about performances, Bhavin delivers an earnest performance as a young boy who befriends people and hunts for his father. Playing the female leads of the show, Sameeksha Sud and Anushka Sharma look ravishing on screen and play their roles convincingly. Watch on to find more about how the love triangle-comic drama!

Featuring popular actor Bhavin Bhanushali, social media sensation Sameeksha Sud and YouTuber Anushka Sharma. The story of Who's Your Daddy? 2 revolves around a small-town orphaned boy Shooshan played by Bhavin Bhanushali, who has entered into a new city, a new college, new relationships, and new problems. His quest to find out who's his daddy gets him trapped in a funnily tragic situation that could ever happen in any lover's life.

A humorous tale packed with a whole lot of confusion and dhamaal, ‘Who’s Your Daddy? 2’ is a binge-watch streaming now on ALTBalaji and ZEE5!