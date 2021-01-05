Image Source : TWITTER Chandan Roy Sanyal, Rituparna Sengupta to co-star in 'Salt'

Actors Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rituparna Sengupta will soon be seen in a romantic drama titled Salt. The film, being readied for an OTT release, is directed by Sunny Ray, while music will be done by Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, with Ayan Sil as director of photography. The film revolves around Shankar, an introverted architect who falls for the girlfriend of his boss, Maya, an extroverted writer who is impressed by him because of a strange lie on their first date. The entire film is set in Kolkata and Darjeeling .

Talking about the film, Sunny Ray said: "I am excited to work with such amazing actors, crew and lovely supportive production house P and P Entertainment . I am looking forward to presenting you a very sweet love story about an unusual couple set across a period of time."

The tagline of the film reads: "One Lie -- Two Lives -- Little Time -- Excess Salt -- Changed Lives forever."

Chandan shared that the story reminded him of the Hollywood film "Blue Valentine".

Rituparna is also very excited to play the character of Maya.

"I am really looking forward to ‘Salt'. Sunny has come up with a wonderful idea and quite contemporary to suit today's psyche of a woman. Salt describes the couple as edgy and exceptional. Sudip da our producer is also very positive and supportive… My first OTT exposure. really excited," she said.