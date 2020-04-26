Anushka Sharma shares what happens in 'Paatal Log' through new poster

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, after surprising the fans with the teaser of her upcoming digital web series Paatal Lok, has now shared a new poster on social media. The show which is made under her production house Clean Slate Films will hit on Amazon Prime Video on May 15. Paatal Lok revolves around the corruption as well as the other evil forces which are prevalent in the society and compares it to that to the condition in hell. Sharing the new poster on Instagram, Anushka captioned it as, "In #PaatalLok, weapons talk. #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15."

Previously, while sharing the video of the teaser, Anushka has captioned it as, "From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok"

Earlier, Anushka Sharma opened up about the new projects that she will be producing along with her brother Karnesh. She had mentioned that they were working on a couple of films for Netflix and a web show on Amazon Prime.

Previously while talking about her upcoming projects, Anushka said, "I’m in a happy space. For me, the acting assignments, as well as the production aspect, has been quite exciting. My brother Karnesh and I are making films for Netflix and a series for Amazon. I’m happy that people are seeing value in our production house as content creators. We are also working with new writers and directors. When you’re not acting, you have to take out time to be involved in projects. That’s what I’ve been doing as a producer."

Further she exclaimed, "As an actor, I’m in the midst of making a decision. This has been a hectic year with distinct films. It’s important for me to decide what I’m taking on next. Five years ago, it was a different situation. Now, I’m secure and can take time. If you continue working the way I have in the past three years, you burn out. That’s why you need to take time to understand what you want to do."

Anushka, on the work front, was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero which also featured Katrina Kaif and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She hasn't signed any new project after that.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage