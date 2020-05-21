Anushka Sharma asks fans to support strays after showering love on Paatal Lok’s dogs

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma's production Paatal Lok is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of the dogs featured in her latest production Paatal Lok, thanking fans for showering love on "these good boys and girls". The actress also shared a "list of the organisations" that work for animal welfare, asking her fans to donate to these charities for "the betterment of strays".

“The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just (heart emojis). Standing for them & helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards…& if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations...some of whom I have been working with and some who are doing commendable work, tirelessly towards the betterment of strays,” Anushka captioned the pictures on Instagram.

The actress shared the details of animal welfare groups such as Animal Aid Unlimited, Thane SPCA, RAWW, Save Our Strays and Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals.

In the web series, Vishal Tyagi -- played by Abhishek Banerjee -- is seen deeply connected with dogs, “A man loves dogs, he is a good man. Dogs love a man, he is a good man,” says one of the dialogues from Paatal Lok.

Anushka is overwhelmed with the success of Paatal Lok. She believes that the "content" of Paatal Lok makes it one of the best shows that India has ever produced. Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz is receiving all the praise for having delivered a brilliant show.

The nine-episode web series, created by Sudip Sharma, has received appreciation from critics as well as audiences. Many of the viewers have credited Anushka, who became the youngest actress-producer in India at the age of 25 with NH10, for giving the country one of the best crime thrillers.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and adulation that audiences and critics have showered on our labour of love Paatal Lok. The success of Paatal Lok is because of its content. In today’s day and age, superlative content is truly the most important yardstick and Karnesh and I, at Clean Slate Filmz, have always looked to give audiences something that they might have never seen before," Anushka said.

“As a producer who is also an actor, I have only tried to entertain through innovative, highly engaging and clutter-breaking storytelling. Karnesh and I realised quite early that content landscape was going to witness a massive change as we get more and more exposed to global content and I have tried to bring my learnings on this as an actor at play with Karnesh at Clean Slate Filmz,” she added.

