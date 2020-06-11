Anushka Sharma's Bulbbul sends Twitter into frenzy with spooky detail in motion poster. Did you spot it?

Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM MOTION POSTER Netflix decided to make a joke out of the Bulbbul motion poster.

Anushka Sharma released the motion poster of her upcoming Netflix film, Bulbbul, on Wednesday. While many fans posted heartwarming wishes for the actor-producer, some of them were quick to spot a crucial detail. The detail on the motion poster was a little spooky and gave some of the Twitter users sleepless nights. However, Netflix decided to make a joke out of it and invited many more from the fans on Twitter.

The Bulbbul motion poster shows a woman jumping across a forest with a scary full moon in the background. Even though the girl in the post looks beautiful, her feet are inverted, a spooky detail that only a few noticed. According to folk stories, ‘chudails’ are said to have inverted feet.

"How can I sleep knowing the legs on this person are backwards," Netflix said while retweeting the motion poster.

How can I sleep knowing the legs on this person are backwards 😭 https://t.co/L4Yci0ZqfM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 10, 2020

"Omgomgomg, this takes me back to my childhood. ALL THOSE HORROR STORIES ABOUT JINNS. WHY WOULD SOMEONE MAKE THIS?" a user commented on Twitter.

Omgomgomg, this takes me back to my childhood. ALL THOSE HORROR STORIES ABOUT JINNS. WHY WOULD SOMEONE MAKE THIS? — Tuba (@itstubaahmed) June 10, 2020

"Bhai kyun dara rhe ho aise tweet krke aadhi raat me," another user joined in.

Bhai kyun dara rhe ho aise tweet krke aadhi raat me 😡 — Sandeep Rajoria (@Vahi_sandeep) June 10, 2020

"What’s Anushka Sharma’s obsession with Chudails?" asked another user on Twitter.

What’s Anushka Sharma’s obsession with Chudails? — Rushabh (@rushabhraval) June 11, 2020

Bulbbul is a period drama set in Kolkata and its story revolves around superstitions and beliefs. It stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chatterjee.

The story is about a man named Satya who returns to his village after many years and sees his brother's child-wife Bulbbul abandoned and serving the village. It is said that Bulbbul has a supernatural element.

While Anushka hasn't revealed any other details about the web film, it is said that it is one of the eight projects her production company has been working on.

Last month, during a chat with Rajeev Masand, Anushka revealed that she is enjoying her time as a producer. She was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

