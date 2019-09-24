Five Amazon Original Series that you must binge watch right now

5 best Amazon Original Series that you must binge watch right now!

With the Indian audience's hunger for quality content increasing tenfold and easy data availability, the Indian film industry seems to have upgraded its' standards to match an intelligent audience. The 3 Emmy's nomination for Sacred games, Lust stories, and Radhika Apte have validated the massive improvement in the content quality of Indian cinema. With the world slowly moving to the digital medium and the characters like Gaitonde are receiving the appreciation they deserve, we are here with 5 must-watch shows on Amazon Prime that you're definitely going to love!

Read on...

1. Made in Heaven

Made in Heaven

The drama-romance series revolves around a couple Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. Showing the complex blend of old and new India over the backdrop of modern relationships, the 9-episode long series picks up a lot of societal issues along its way too. The show stars acclaimed actors like Kalki Koechlin, Shobita Dhulipala, and Jim Sharbh and is created by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Alankrita Shrivastava.

2. Mirzapur

Mirzapur

An Indian crime thriller shot in Mirzapur, a small city in Uttar Pradesh, shocking incident at a wedding procession ignites a series of events entangling the lives of two families in the lawless city of Mirzapur. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and a lot of other talented actors. It has extreme violence and sex scenes but what truly makes it stand out is its great storyline. Consisting of 9 episodes in total, the immense popularity of this series has bagged it another season.

3) Mind the Malhotras

Mind the Malhotras

Produced by Dia Mirza, Mind the Malhotras is a comedy family drama starring Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar in the lead roles. The storyline revolves around a married couple, Rishabh and Shefali, who fear their married life might be on the rocks as another couple in their friend circle has filed for a divorce. So they go to see a therapist who scoops out the most embarrassing moments from their family life including the quality of sex life, quirks of their 3 kids and Rishabh's annoying mother.

4) The Family Man

The Family Man

The most recent addition to the great Amazon binge watch list is 'The Family Man'. The show directed by Raj Nidimru and Krishna D.K. and has Manoj Bajpai and Priyamani in lead roles. It is the story of a common man who is secretly working as a National Investigation Agency spy. It shows his struggle as a person who is living a double life. The show premiered recently and garnered good reviews for its excellent writing, gripping plot and well-executed comedy scenes.

5) Inside Edge

Inside Edge

Credited as the first Amazon Prime Original series, Inside Edge stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani and Angad Bedi in main roles. The series is based on a fictional T20 cricket team, Mumbai Mavericks that plays in the Power-Play League (based on Indian Premier League). The series garnered a lot of great reviews and was nominated for the best drama category in the 46th Emmy Awards.