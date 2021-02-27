Abhishek Banerjee and wife Tina Noronha get dream room makeover. Check out how

Image Source : PR FETCHED Abhishek Banerjee and wife Tina Noronha get dream room makeover.

OTT Star Abhishek Banerjee and wife Tina Noronha get a dream room makeover. All you need to do is tune into episode 1 of Home Genie for an exclusive peek into their revamped room. The three-episode web series is all set. The first episode was released on Thursday, 25th February 2021 on Gobble’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Taking to its YouTube channel, Gobble Home described the show as, "Gobble Home & Flipkart Furniture Present #HomeGenie​, a show where our host, Shruti Seth and Interior Designer, Ali Baldiwala come together to give 2 celebrity couples and a contest winner the home makeover of their dreams. #FromDreamsToReality​."

"#AbhishekBanerjee​ and #TinaNoronha​ love to entertain but don’t have enough seating space in their living room. While Abhishek wants minimalistic and multifunctional furniture, Tina wants to bring the outdoors indoors with vibrant prints and hues. Watch how our genies #AliBaldiwala​ and #ShrutiSeth​ give them their dream living room makeover, perfectly combining their tastes and needs to make it party-ready!" it further added.

Take a look:

Dropping the trailer, Gobble Home wrote, "Our genies, #AliBaldiwala​ and #ShrutiSeth​ are here to give our favourite couples and a lucky contest winner the home makeover of their dreams! Watch them transform these spaces to fit each of their personal styles and needs. "

Check out the trailer here: