Image Source : PR Abhay Deol's What Are The Odds? releases on Netflix worldwide

FilmKaravan Originals, the producers of the Netflix Original Delhi Crime are in it for the long haul. The much talked about taut thriller based on the investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case had been widely praised and lauded by critics and audiences alike. Moving to a completely different turf, FilmKaravan Originals, , now releases its second offering, a full-length feature film titled, What Are The Odds?, exclusively on Netflix worldwide. The film is also backed and co-produced by matinee idol Abhay Deol while reprising a pivotal role of a rock star in the film.

A consolidated content distribution, marketing and delivery service house, FilmKaravan diversified into production with Delhi Crime and now with the release of What Are The Odds? the company has cemented itself as a bonafide content production house in the digital space. In the past, the company has also produced two short films, titled Leeches and Grant Street Shaving Co. Leeches is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime. The film had won a National Award for its music and premiered across multiple prestigious international film festivals. Grant Street Shaving Co. is live on both Amazon Prime and Mubi. The music for the film was given by Sagar Desai who was also gave the music for What Are The Odds?

Speaking about the release of What Are The Odds, Sanjay Bachani stated, “Production had always been on the cards and we were scouting for stories that we would be compelled to back. Our effort will always be directed towards being diversified while working with a wide array for makers and talents. We are currently developing a slate across genres and different formats of story telling which are at various stages of production”.

Set in a whimsical version of Mumbai and peopled with characters and incidences personifying the title, 'What Are The Odds?' is an honest, often hilarious and rapt exploration of growing up in contemporary India devoid of its cultural specifications and celebrating unusual friendships. Directed by Megha Ramaswamy, the film features Karanvir Malhotra (Selection Day, Forgotten Army) and Yashaswini Dayama (Delhi Crime, Dear Zindagi) in lead roles. The film also stars Monica Dogra Priyanka Bose, Jugal Hansraj and Manu Rishi Chadha.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage