Aarya Trailer Out: 'Powerful' Sushmita Sen makes a comeback in Hotstar Special web series. Watch video 

The trailer of the much-awaited Disney Plus Hotstar web series Aarya has finally been released by the makers. Marking the comeback of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, Aarya promises to be an engaging show which will release on June 19. The web show is directed by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani and is based on the Dutch series Penoza. Apart from Sushmita, the thriller show also features, Chandrachud Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg amongst others. Taking to Instagram, the director announced the arrival of the 2.5-minute long trailer and wrote, "A dream brought to life after 9 years. All thanks to the team Here's to the grit and power of #Aarya in all of us! #AaryaTrailer Out Now! Waiting to see what you guys think about this."

The trailer shows an engaging tale of a mother and wife Aarya (played by Sen) who takes over her husband's business of illegal medicines after he gets killed. Just like every other mother, she is ready to go to any extent to protect her three kids. In the journey, she gets repetitive threats from her husband’s business partners and the twists and turns keep on follows

A dream brought to life after 9 years. All thanks to the team 🙏 Here's to the grit and power of #Aarya in all of us! #AaryaTrailer Out Now! Waiting to see what you guys think about this.https://t.co/TH99Q3kTYD — Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) June 5, 2020

Talking at the trailer launch, Sushmita said, "I was ready to beg for the role after I read the script. Life me pehli baar workshop karae mujhse. It is the courage of human being - it is not about being a man or a woman."

Watch Aarya Trailer here:

A few days back, Sushmita took to Instagram to share the first look of the show. "'Because of You... I am.' Aapne bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Hotstar Specials presents #Aarya. Coming soon!"

On Thursday, Sushmita shared a video from the sets of Aarya wherein she is seen riding a Segaway. She wrote alongside, "“Make way for Aarya on a Segway” “Aarya ko break lagana aa gaya hai, Aarya is hap-pyyyyyy” #sharing #bts #memories #segwaypractice #Aarya #Rajasthan I love you guys!!!"

Sushmita, 44, announced her "second innings" in the showbiz in December 2019. The former Miss Universe was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak", while Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer comedy "No Problem" marked her last Hindi film in 2010. She is best known for her performances in Bollywood films such as "Biwi No 1", "Zor", "Filhaal", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".

