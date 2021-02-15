Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 phenomenal dramas for sports fanatics to binge watch

Nothing stimulates your senses quite like an impeccably crafted sports drama. From the fierce rivalry between players to the behind-the-scenes politics that plagues the complicated world of competitive sports, the rousing topic is bound to motivate and encourage you to chase your fitness goals. If you’re in dire need for a healthy dose of encouragement, we have the perfect recipe for you. Here are 5 visionary sports TV to binge watch across Colors Infinity, Voot Select, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

1. All American Season 2 on Colors Infinity

Inspired by real pro footballer, Spencer Paysinger, All American details the life of a young footballer increasingly gaining popularity for his prowess for the sport. His entire life is upturned when he is recruited to play for an affluent Beverly Hills school, he struggles to adapt to the massive changes in lifestyle he must adapt to. As the pressure builds up, he must fight his way to the top. Catch all the drama of the second season on Colors Infinity.

2. The Last Dance on Netflix

One of the most illustrious basketball players in the history of America, this docuseries follows the career of the famous sportsman. Including unseen footage from his season with the Chicago Bulls, the stirring series takes audiences through revealing interviews with celebrated NBA personalities. The fascinating docuseries won a Primetime Emmy Award for its fantastic direction.

3. Jaipur Pink Panthers on Amazon Prime Video

Kabaddi is one of the most admired sports in India, this series is based on the all-star team of Jaipur Pink Panthers owned by Abhishek Bachchan. Describing their journey with the Pro Kabaddi League, the sports docuseries takes viewers on a gripping gamble of training a batch of amateur young athletes to superstardom.

4. Outcry on Voot Select

A star football player finds himself caught up in a complicated mess when he’s wrongfully convicted of crime he didn’t commit. With a 25-year conviction with no parole looming over his head, his entire community of friends and family rail to support the innocent sportsman to save him from a life of misery. Will he find his way to freedom? Catch the mystery on Voot Select.

5. Home Game on Netflix

Take a voyage into sports culture across the globe, this captivating series explores a series of dangerous sports that are immensely popular with the masses. From Scotland’s highland games to Florence’s brutal calcio storico, this series packs a punch as its deeply delves into multifaceted aspects of culture and community of small towns world over.