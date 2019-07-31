Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Web Series News
  5. Manisha Koirala to star in Netflix Original film Maska

Manisha Koirala to star in Netflix Original film Maska

 Maska marks Manisha Koirala's second project with Netflix after anthology series Lust Stories.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2019 20:06 IST
Representative News Image

Manisha Koirala to star in Netflix Original film Maska

Actor Manisha Koirala is set to headline Netflix Original coming-of-age film, "Maska", the streaming service announced on Wednesday. The film is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Mutant Films. 

"An amateur actor with the ambition of becoming a big movie star discovers the fine line between dreams and delusions when he meets a clear-headed girl one summer and discovers his purpose in life," reads the logline of the film. "Maska" also features internet sensation Shirley Setia, who is making her acting debut with the film. Prit Kamani and Nikita Dutta are also a part of the cast. 

View this post on Instagram

Presenting you our film #maska #netflixindia @netflix_in @mutant_india @neerajudhwani

A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on

This marks Manisha's second project with the streamer after anthology series "Lust Stories". The film will launch exclusively on Netflix.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 11 glorious years; Here's how cast looks in real-life Next StoryCCD Owner Death: Celebrities mourn the shocking demise of owner VG Siddhartha  