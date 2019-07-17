Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki Koechlin to feature in psychological thriller web series Bhram

Kalki Koechlin is set to feature in psychological thriller "Bhram", a web series from ZEE5. "Bhram" revolves around a novelist (Kalki) with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how she goes through a range of emotions while pursuing a story.

'Bhram' is an intriguing story and the character I essay is really complex. I heard the script and then kept thinking about it for days. It is almost frightening how the human mind works. I am looking forward to the shoot and the release on ZEE5," Kalki said in a statement to PTI. It will be directed by Sangeeth Sivan and he is all praises for the actor.

"It is a tight script, beautifully nuanced and I hope we are able to translate this story on screen. Kalki is a powerful actor and it is amazing how she intently listens and pays attention to every small detail during workshop and narration sessions. The journey has started and I am excited and looking forward for audiences to catch it on ZEE5," Sivan said.

ZEE5's another women-centric series "​Kaafir", starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina in the lead, gained a lot of appreciation and the makers are happy to present another female-driven project in "Bhram".

"Viewers are constantly looking for engaging stories and we have received a fantastic response for thrillers on our platform. We are further investing into this genre across languages for our audiences. 'Bhram' is an alluring story and the perfect binge-watching content," Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, said.

The web series also stars Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Eijaz Khan and Omkar Kapoor, amongst others. The first schedule of the shoot will take place in Shimla.