Hotstar's The Office: Everything about Indian adaptation of the classic

Hotstar's latest web series The Office is streaming now

Hotstar's Indian adaptation of classic British and American drama The Office has started streaming from today. The day when makers dropped its trailer, the internet was buzzing with slogans which asked big conglomerated to 'stop ruining a classic'. Well, we are not here to talk about whether the show will stand up to the expectations of the audience or not but to give an insight into the show to those who are unaware of this latest web series. The 13-episode mockumentary has been directed by Rohan Sippy and Debbie Rao.

The 2001 sitcom was helmed by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. If reports are to believed, this is the tenth adaptation of The Office since the British version. The Indian adaptation has been created for Applause Entertainment by BBC Studios India.

Hotstar's The Office

THE CAST

The cast of The Office includes actors such as Mukul Chadda, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Preeti Kochar, Sunil Jetly, Chien Ho Liao, Nehpal Gautam and Mayur Bansiwal amongst others.

Hotstar's The Office

THE STORYLINE

The show chronicles 9-5 schedule of employees at Wilkins Chawla paper company. As the employees go through their mundane routine, the situations trigger laughter. From Jagdeep Chadda to TP Mishra and Pammi Goyal, characters are relatable in this slice-of-life comedy show.