Gandii Baat 3: These sizzling behind-the-scenes photos from ALTBalaji’s show are unmissable

Gandii Baat 3's behind-the-scene photos

ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat 3 has become the talk of the town. The web series has already gained the topmost position in the IMDB trending list. The saucy web series has grabbed a host of eyeballs owing to its bold and risqué themes. Gandii Baat Season 3 is doing really well and if you haven't yet watched it, we have some interesting photographs from the series that will surely make you binge-watch the show.

The series features Lalit Bisht, Rushali Arora, Bhawsheel Sahni, Rishikesh Ingley, Shiny Dixit, Sheeva Rana, among others in lead roles. With today's audience being more vocal and open-minded about their sexuality, the show is a depiction of some real-life incidents, that no one speaks about. The core theme of the show is sensuality.

Check out behind-the-scenes photos below:

Gandii Baat 3

