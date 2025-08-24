Gangs of Wasseypur’s Definite is now a Bigg Boss 19 contestant: Meet Zeishan Quadri Writer-actor Zeishan Quadri of Gangs of Wasseypur fame is in Bigg Boss 19. Here’s everything about his acting journey, career highlights and personal life.

Actor, writer, and director Zeishan Quadri, best known for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur, is now a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 19. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on August 24, 2025, with the new theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.”

Quadri rose to fame as the co-writer of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), a film that went on to become a cult classic. He also played the role of Definite in the movie, cementing his place as a memorable actor. Beyond writing and acting, he has also worked as a director and producer.

Zeishan Quadri’s filmography and notable roles

Besides Wasseypur, Zeishan has acted in films such as Revolver Rani, Hotel Milan, and projects like Your Honor and Tatlubaaz. Most recently, he appeared in Irani Chai alongside Zakir Hussain, Govind Namdeo, and Anang Desai. His versatility spans across cinema, TV, and digital platforms.

Early life and education of Zeishan Quadri

Born in 1983 in Wasseypur, Dhanbad, Jharkhand, Zeishan Quadri grew up in a coal town before moving to Meerut for higher education. He later shifted to Delhi for work opportunities before eventually moving to Mumbai to pursue his passion for films.

What to expect from Zeishan Quadri in Bigg Boss 19

Known for his bold views and storytelling edge, Zeishan is expected to bring strong opinions, fiery debates, and intense gameplay to the Bigg Boss 19 house. His presence is likely to add depth and drama to the season.

