Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh: Working with Binaiferr & Sanjay Kohli is great experience, They are family

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who is better known as Daroga Happu Singh, from Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli’s popular show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' considers the producer duo as his family. Speaking about the warm equation with them Yogesh says, "It’s been a long and fruitful working association. I would say working with Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli is a great experience and they are family."

"I have been working with them in shows like F.I.R, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and now Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and all of their characters are so well written. It gives actors great opportunities to excel on screen. In case of any problem, they are just a call away. It’s of great quality. In fact today they got the unit meticulously vaccinated," he added.

Recently the cast and crew went to Gujarat to continue with the shooting as strict lockdown restrictions were imposed in Mumbai.

Speaking about that Yogesh says,” We have started shooting in Gujarat sometime back and had a great time. For an actor, the working atmosphere matters a lot. Arrangements were very good and everyone from the cast to crew members were put up in a luxurious hotel. Covid guidelines were observed strictly and thus the actors could work comfortably on set."

He was further asked if he missed shooting all this while? "Yes. Acting and going to the set is a must for any actor. but the situation was like that we were all helpless. I am happy that shooting has started again," Yogesh added.

Speaking about his inspiration in acting he says,”It has to be Govinda as I find him as a complete package. He is a perfect entertainer. I have always admired him and probably he is the reason for me becoming an actor. Late Irffan Khan sir also inspired me in various ways.”