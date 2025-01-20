Yogesh Mahajan dies of cardiac arrest at the age of 44, dead body found in apartment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actor Yogesh Mahajan died of cardiac arrest at the age of 44 on January 19

TV actor Yogesh Mahajan, who became famous with 'Shiv Shakti - Tapa Tyag Tandav', passed away on Sunday. Television and Marathi film actor died on January 19, 2025 due to sudden cardiac arrest. He was famous for his role as Guru Shukracharya in the ongoing TV show 'Shiv Shakti'. His dead body was found in his Umargaon flat after he failed to report for the scheduled shooting. He was later taken to hospital, where doctors declared Yogesh Mahajan dead.

Dead body found in actor's flat

When Yogesh Mahajan did not reach the shoot, his colleagues got worried and reached his apartment where he was found unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him dead. His family later confirmed the sad news of his demise. His co-star Akanksha Rawat expressed her grief and described Yogesh as a jovial person. Everyone on the set is very shocked by his sudden death. The actor is survived by his wife and 7-year-old son who are in shock.

Yogesh Mahajan's last rites

Yogesh Mahajan was known for his work in Marathi films such as 'Mumbaiche Shahane' and 'Sansarchi Maya'. He did great work in both television and films and his untimely death has left many of his fans and colleagues in mourning. Yogesh Mahajan's last rites are scheduled to take place on January 20, 2025 at the Gorari-2 crematorium located near Pragati High School in Borivali West, Mumbai. He had made his mark in the industry without any godfather. His college and 'Shiv Shakti - Tapa Tyag Tandav' co-star Karanvir Bohra also took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to the late actor. Yogesh has been working on this show for more than a month now.

