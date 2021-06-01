Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra arrested after wife Nisha Rawal files complaint

Image Source : TWITTER/@ITSME_YOUR_HIMU Karan Mehra arrested after wife Nisha Rawal files complaintKaran Mehra arrested after wife Nisha Rawal files complaint

Actor Karan Mehra, who played the role of Naitik in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been arrested in Mumbai after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint. The Mumbai police have registered a case against the actor after a brawl between the couple on Monday night (May 31). There have been rumours of troubles in their married life doing rounds while the actors had rubbished it.

Karan and Nisha met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fell in love. The duo tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son Kavish in 2017.

For the last few months, Karan Mehra was staying in Punjab for his show Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan. He had returned to Mumbai last month after a few people on the sets tested positive. Talking about the divorce rumours, Karan earlier told a publication, "I have no clue what led to these rumours all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it. Even after that, I don’t know how these rumours started spreading."

Currently, actor Karan Mehra is at Goregaon Police Station, where he is recording his statement. The actor is booked under domestic violence charges. He will be produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday.