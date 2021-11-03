Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSH VIZ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actor Ayush Viz marries girlfriend Sakshi Kohli; see inside pics, videos

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ayush Viz who is known for playing the role of Mohit, Naitik's dear friend in the show tied the knot with Sakshi Kohli. Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 actress and Ayush's sister Ariah Agarwal informed the fans as she shared a series of pictures and videos from the wedding day on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures from the D-day, Ariah wrote, "Ayushi ki Shaadi."

The pictures look straight out of a fairytale story. The newly-wed couple looked breathtakingly beautiful in pastel-coloured outfits. While Ayush wore a white sherwani, Sakshi chose pink and gold lehenga for the big day. Hina Khan commented on Ariah's post and congratulated the couple, saying, "Many many congratulations. God bless," while her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal commented, "Mubaarkaan."

The couple had a hush-hush wedding and tied the knot in a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendence. The actor's close friends from the industry, Rohan Mehra and Sakshi Dixit were also present at the ceremony.

Ayush also took to Instagram and shared a picture of his wife, Sakshi Kohli. In the picture, Sakshi looked stunning in the bridal avatar. The actor also penned a heartfelt note alongside the picture. He wrote, "There's a garden in her face where roses and white lilies grow Mrs.Viz."

Ayush announced his engagement with Sakshi on January 31, this year by posting pictures of the couple where they could be seen flaunting her engagement ring.

On the professional front, apart from television shows Ayush Viz has also worked with Remo Dsouza on movies such as 'Street Dancer' and 'Race 3'. His wife, Sakshi doesn't belong to the entertainment industry and is a counsellor by profession.

