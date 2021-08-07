Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza gets engaged to boyfriend Hasan Sartaj. See inside photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISHNA_MUKHERJEE786 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza gets engaged to boyfriend Hasan Sartaj

TV actress Shireen Mirza, best known for her role in the popular show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, got engaged to her boyfriend Hasan Sartaj on her birthday on August 2. The Delhi-based IT professional has proposed Shireen in February on Valentines's Day and now the duo is officially engaged. Shireen shared pictures and videos on Instagram and expressed her happiness. Shireen and Sartaj are planning to tie the knot by the year-end in October or November.

Sharing pictures from the engagement ceremony, Shireen wrote, "‘Your spouse was destined for you even before this universe was created. Your soul has waited since then to reunite with its soulmate , and you will be united when Allah has planned ‘ So, to all my single friends .. DONT SETTLE FOR LESS IF ITS TAKING TIME . BE PATIENT AND TRUST THE ALMIGHTY ALLAH Jumma Mubarak."

Shireen's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein costar Krishna Mukherjee also attended the intimate engagement ceremony. Talking about the same, Shireen told ETimes, "Due to the pandemic, we kept it a close affair with our families. Hasan booked the place where I always wanted one of our ceremonies to take place. Krishna Mukherjee, my friend and co-actor from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, flew down from Mumbai and gave me a pleasant surprise. Actually, this was planned by Hasan and Krishna."

Shireen added, "It was an emotional moment for me. In fact, my parents also became teary-eyed as Hasan raised a toast and said a few emotional lines. When we exchanged rings and I looked into his eyes, I could visualize my entire beautiful future and it made me emotional also, with the feeling of leaving my parents and starting a new journey coming to my mind every now and then. But on the other hand, I feel blessed when I see my in-laws."

Sharing plans about the wedding, Shireen revealed that it will happen in Jaipur. She said, "The date is yet to be finalised but it’s going to be a grand affair in my hometown Jaipur. With everything based on Rajasthani theme, it’s going to be one big event, with sangeet, mehendi and several other ceremonies."