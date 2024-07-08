Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Will Armaan be able to reveal Sanjay Bansal's truth?

Follow us on Image Source : X Know Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

Samriddhi Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is in the news these days and fans are eagerly waiting for Abhira-Armaan's reunion. We have seen that Armaan cancels his wedding with his ex, Ruhi as he realises his love for Abhira. However, Abhira and Madhav ask Armaan to prove his love. Madhav stays with Abhira at Armaan's real mother's house. Dadi Saa is not happy with this and before Abhira can accept Armaan's love, she tells her about his and Ruhi's past.

Armaan to prove his love for Abhira

In the latest episode, viewers will see that Abhira is heartbroken and will decide to break her relationship with Armaan. Armaan keeps trying to do so while Dadi Saa keeps making things difficult for Abhira. However, in the recent episodes, we saw that Dadi Saa asks Armaan to bring Madhav home but he brings Abhira as well. However, Madhav gets shot during a dangerous mission, and Abhira-Armaan saves him. Vidya feels guilty for not giving her marriage a chance. Madhav needs B negative blood and Abhira is the only person with that blood group. However, she cannot donate blood as the doctor has advised her not to do so. But Abhira does not listen to the doctor and Armaan as she does not want to let Madhav get killed.

Will Ruhi accept the truth?

Now the matter is resolved and we see that Vidya realises her mistake and apologises to Abhira. She also asks Dadi Sa to bring Abhira back as Madhav will never return without his daughter. On the other hand, we will also see some more revelations happening in the show. Seeing which you are also going to be shocked. Not only this, in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Abhira will get her mother Akshara's family, but Arohi's daughter Ruhi will be alone once again.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhira will perform a puja at a temple for her parents and Armaan will also join her. Manish will think about Akshara and Abhinav. He will somehow get to know about Akshara's kids going to the temple for puja. He will reach the temple and will be shocked to see Abhira there. He will soon get to know the truth. But will Ruhi accept this truth?

