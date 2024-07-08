Supreme Court lays down guidelines on portrayal of 'persons with disabilities' in films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sony Pictures' Aankh Micholi was released in 2023

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued guidelines that forbade derogatory depictions of people with disabilities in visual media and motion pictures. The court stated that terms like "cripple" and "spastic" had a diminished social value. For the unversed, Nipun Malhotra filed the lawsuit, claiming that the Hindi film "Aankh Micholi" used disparaging remarks about people with disabilities. Laying down several guidelines, the bench said the film certification body CBFC must invite the opinion of experts before allowing screening.

Here's what Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said in his verdict

Pronouncing the verdict, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, "Words cultivate institutional discrimination and terms such as cripple and spastic have come to acquire devalued meanings in societal perceptions about persons with disabilities. Visual media should strive to depict the diverse realities of persons with disabilities, showcasing their challenges, successes, talents and contributions to society. They should neither be lampooned based on myths nor presented as super cripples."

About the film

Sony Pictures' Aankh Micholi was released in 2023. The film is based on a misfit family is attempting to keep some things from the NRI suitor and his family, to get their daughter married to a prosperous NRI. Directed by Umesh Shukla and produced by Ashish Wagh and Umesh Shukla, the film features Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Also Read: Ram Charan wraps shooting for 'Game Changer', film to release before Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 3'