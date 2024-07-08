Ram Charan wraps shooting for 'Game Changer', film to release before Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 3'

Follow us on Image Source : RAM CHARAN'S INSTAGRAM Ram Charan has completed the shooting of Kiara Advani starrer 'Game Changer'

Pan India star Ram Charan has finished shooting for his upcoming much-awaited film 'Game Changer'. He also shared this information on his social media handle along with a note and pictures. For the unversed, it is a political action thriller film directed by Shankar Shanmugam. Ram Charan has played triple roles in the film. Apart from Ram Charan, actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Surya, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani and Nassar have played important roles in this film.

Ram Charan's post

The shooting of director Shankar Shanmugam's exciting political thriller film 'Game Changer' has been going on for the last two years. The good news for Ram Charan fans is that the actor has completed shooting his part in this film. The completion of the shooting means that the post-production work of this film will also start soon and the film will be ready for release this year. Ram Charan shared a special post on his Instagram and wrote, "The game is going to change." ... 'Game Changer' ... He further wrote, "It's over, see you in theatres." Kiara Advani will also rock the romantic lead role with Ram Charan in this political thriller.

Game Changer release date

According to media reports, produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, this mega-budget film is expected to hit the theatres in December this year. For those who don't know, famous filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam has been working on three films simultaneously for the last few years. He is working on films like 'Indian 2', 'Indian 3' and 'Game Changer'.

Let us tell you that Kamal Haasan's film 'Indian 2' will hit the theatres on July 12. The producers of the film are busy promoting it. During an event, actor SJ Surya said, 'On the occasion of the success of Indian 2, we will release the trailer of Indian 3 and announce its release date. But before that, 'Game Changer' will be released.' In an interview, Surya also revealed that he was made a part of the Indian franchise after impressing Shankar with his performance in 'Game Changer'. Hence, it seems clear that the film will be released by the end of this year.

