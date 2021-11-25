With Kamal Haasan in hospital, who will host 'Bigg Boss Tamil' this week?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMAL HAASAN Kamal Haasan

With actor Kamal Haasan unavailable to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil 5' for at least two weeks due to his treatment for Covid-19, the question now is who will anchor the weekend episodes of the popular reality show. There are unconfirmed reports that Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan has been approached in this regard and that she may anchor the show until her father is back. Rumours are also rife that actress Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi have also been approached and that one of the three actors may end up stepping into Kamal's shoes for a week or two.

However, Star Vijay, the television channel on which the reality show is aired, has so far chosen to keep the cards close to their chest. When IANS got in touch with the channel, it said it couldn't comment on the issue at the moment and was neither willing to acknowledge or deny the rumours.

Meanwhile, the Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan is on the path to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, his actor-daughter Shruti Haasan said on Wednesday. Kamal Haasan, who on Monday shared his diagnosis with fans and followers on social media, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

Shruti Haasan today expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her father's health on Twitter.

"Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon!!" she wrote on the microblogging site In a brief statement Monday, Kamal Haasan had said he experienced "mild cough" following his return from the US.

The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in filmmaking and television shows as well.

His upcoming projects include Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film "Vikram" and the long-awaited "Indian-2".

-- with inputs from IANS & PTI