Why is Jiyaa Shankar trending over a viral 'engagement' photo with Elvish Yadav?

Actor Jiyaa Shankar and Youtuber-actor Elvish Yadav are the talk of the town, especially after the latter posted what seems to be an 'engagement' photo with the former. Since then, the duo has been trending like wildfire on social media.

Fans of both stars are pleasantly surprised since the duo haven't been linked together in the past. Here's what could be the truth to Jiyaa and Elvish's viral 'engagement' picture.

Are Jiyaa Shankar and Elvish Yadav really engaged?

The answer is not clear yet. A story posted on Elvish’s account, with the caption “Gave love another chance and I found my heart,” has sparked speculation that the two may be dating. At the same time, there is also a possibility that the post is linked to a promotional activity for an upcoming project. Adding to the confusion, Jiyaa Shankar recently shared a picture with a mystery man, and the person in the photo does not look like Elvish at all. First, take a look at the viral picture:

For the unversed, Jiyaa Shankar and Elvish Yadav were contestants on the same season of Bigg Boss OTT. While Jiyaa was evicted early in the show, Elvish went on to win the season, defeating YouTuber Abhishek Malhan. After his win, Elvish took on the role of a gang leader in the latest season of Roadies and is currently seen on Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Jiyaa Shankar recently dismissed wedding rumours with Abhishek Malhan

In December, reports surfaced claiming that Jiyaa was set to marry influencer Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan. Instead of releasing a formal clarification, Jiyaa took to Instagram and shared a romantic photo of herself with a mystery man, who was seen gently kissing her on the forehead. Atop the photo, she penned, "Let's leave false rumours in 2025!", with a red heart emoji. Many read it as her subtle way of shutting down the speculation linking her to Malhan.

It is now left to see what Jiyaa Shankar and Elvish Yadav's photo really is about.

