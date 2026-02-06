What Jiyaa Shankar posted one hour after her 'engagement' photo with Elvish Yadav Jiyaa Shankar had two photos, just an hour after dropping a photo that sparked ‘engagement’ rumours with Elvish Yadav. The timing of her post added to online speculation, with fans closely reading into her social media activity amid the buzz.

Actor Jiyaa Shankar and YouTuber-actor Elvish Yadav have suddenly become the centre of attention after the latter shared what appeared to be an ‘engagement’ photo with the former Bigg Boss contestant. Ever since the image surfaced online, the duo has been trending like wildfire, with fans and followers trying to decode the meaning of the viral engagement photo.

The buzz has caught fans by surprise, as Jiyaa and Elvish have not been linked together in the past. With several theories doing the rounds on the web, we noticed something - a set of two photos Jiyaa shared on her Instagram stories, just one hour after a photo of her hand with a big diamond on it, held Elvish's. In fact, just an hour back (from the time of publishing the article), Jiyaa, as if unaware of the buzz, posted another cute photo of herself.

What did Jiyaa Shankar post after her viral 'engagement' photo with Elvish Yadav?

The 30-year-old actress, about one hour after re-posting the viral engagement photo featuring Elvish Yadav on Instagram, shared two photos of herself. The pictures seemed to be from one of her holidays, with no mention of her 'engagement' photo that broke the internet. She also dropped a new photo from her holiday. The common thread was - all the three photos were posted with popular love songs. This further makes us wonder if Jiyaa and Elvish's photo was from a promotion or a project together. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIYAA SHANKAR)Jiyaa Shankar, Elvish Yadav engagement pic goes viral

Are Jiyaa Shankar and Elvish Yadav really engaged?

As of now, there is no clear answer. A story posted on Elvish’s account, carrying the caption “Gave love another chance and I found my heart,” has fuelled speculation that the two may be dating. At the same time, there is also the possibility that the post is part of a promotional activity for an upcoming project, something neither of them has confirmed so far.

For context, Jiyaa and Elvish were contestants on the same season of Bigg Boss OTT. Jiyaa was evicted early from the show, while Elvish went on to win the season, defeating YouTuber Abhishek Malhan. Following his win, Elvish became a gang leader on the latest season of Roadies and is currently seen on Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Recently, Jiyaa recently shared a loved-up picture with a mystery man, and the person in the photo does not resemble Elvish at all. She had dropped the same on New Year's eve to dismiss wedding speculations with Abhishek Malhan aka influencer Fukra Insaan.

An update on what the 'engagement' photo actually denotes is awaited from the makers.

