What inspired Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya? Farhan Akhtar finally shares Farhan Akhtar recently appeared on Indian Idol Season 16, along with his wife, mother, and sister, to celebrate his 25-year journey in cinema. During the episode, he revealed the story that inspired him to write the 2004 film Lakshya.

A recent episode of Sony TV's singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 16, featured a star-studded line-up of guests to celebrate Farhan Akhtar’s 25-year journey in cinema. Along with him were his wife Shibani Akhtar, his mom Honey Irani, and his sister Zoya Akhtar.

During the episode, the Dil Chahta Hai director opened up about what truly motivated him to make his Hrithik Roshan–starrer, Lakshya. Moved by a contestant's performance of a song from the film, he shared a heartfelt story that was more than just entertainment.

Farhan Akhtar opens up about the inspiration behind Lakshya

After the performance, when one of the judges, Badshah, asked Farhan, "Why did you make this film?" Farhan responded, "There are two aspects to this question. Patriotism is something we are all born with. When you watch your parents the work they do, the way they love their country it becomes a part of you. And I believe patriotism is something you don’t need to shout about. It’s a feeling with which you live your life honestly and with hard work for your country."

He also shared more about the film, "This film was made around the time Operation Vijay happened in 1999. My father went to Kargil in 2001. There is a memorial there for the soldiers. An officer told him, ‘People are praising the Indian Army for achieving the impossible in these mountains.’ And it’s true very few armies in the world can do what they did."

How the Indian Army inspired the story of Lakshya

Farhan also revealed what inspired him to write the story of the film Lakshya. He said, "The officer also said something sad: 'Every year, fewer young people apply to become officers. It no longer feels like a viable career option to them.' He shared this with my father, and my father told him, ‘I want to write a story to inspire young people to join the Indian Army.’ That's how this story was written."

Farhan highlighted that the film Lakshya changed the way he approached cinema after that. He added, "After that experience, whatever choices I made whether Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, or now 120 Bahadur I felt cinema has the power to send a message: respect your freedom. Love it. And never forget the price at which it came."

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Razneesh Ghai's war thriller film, 120 Bahadur, which is slated to hit the screens on November 21, 2025. In this film, Farhan will be seen portraying the role of Major Shaitan Singh. The film also features Ankit Siwach, Ashutosh Shukla, Atul Singh, Brijesh Karanwal and others in key roles. Actress Raashi Khanna will have a special appearance.

