Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla win Pati Patni Aur Panga; fans say 'Most deserving ones!' Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were crowned as the winners of Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui's hosted show, Pati Patni Aur Panga. The finale episode of the show was aired on Sunday, November 16, 2025, on Colors TV and JioHotstar platform.

New Delhi:

Television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been declared the winners of the first season of Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga, earning the title of Sarvaguna Sampanna Jodi. During the show, the couples took part in various games to test their chemistry and compatibility.

For the unversed, Rubina and Abhinav beat Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who finished as the show's first runners-up. The grand finale of Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga season 1 was styled like a traditional Indian wedding, with all the couples dressing up like dulha-dulhan and renewing their vows.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla win Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga

Sharing the winner announcement post, the official Instagram handle of Colors TV wrote, "Ho gaya hai ailaan, Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga ki trophy hoti hai Rubina aur Abhinav ke naam (sic)." Fans and social media users were quick to react to the post and filled the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One user commented, "Most deserving ones! (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations Rubina Abhinav (sic)." The joint Instagram post received more than 55 thousand likes and thousands of comments ever since it was uploaded.

Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga: Contestants

After three months on the reality show, Rubina and Abhinav came out on top, beating seven other star couples, including Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lahiri-Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad, Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar and Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal.

About Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in June 2018. The couple welcomed twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, in November 2023. On the work front, Rubina has featured in several hit television shows in her acting career so far. Her notable performances include Chotti Bahu, Punar Vivah: Ek Nayi Umeed, Jeannie Aur Juju, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and others. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla is known for his roles in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Luka Chuppi.

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Panga: Swara Bhasker once joked about husband Fahad Ahmad's hidden reality star avatar