Pati Patni Aur Panga: Swara Bhasker once joked about husband Fahad Ahmad's hidden reality star avatar Swara Bhasker expressed her views on her public image following her appearance on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. She also shared that she discovered a fun, natural side of her husband, Fahad Ahmad.

Actress Swara Bhasker, who recently appeared on the Colors TV reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, opened up in an interview about how the show has given her a new identity. Her appearance on the show alongside her husband, Fahad Ahmad, was well-received by the audience.

In an interview, Swara shared her thoughts on her public image following her appearance on the reality television show. She also spoke about discovering a new side of her husband. Read on to find out what she revealed.

Swara opens up about her public image

Commenting on her public image, Swara said, "Yeh meri badkismati hai ki log aisa sochte hain ki meri saari zindagi bas Twitter par hi hai aur kuch aur hai hi nahi. Yeh ek accha mauka hai ki log dekhein ki mera ek niji roop bhi hai, ek mazedaar roop bhi hai, jahan ek normal couple ki tarah pati-patni ki nonk-jhonk aur meethi takraar bhi hoti hai. Twitter ek vivaadaspad platform hai jahan har interaction ladaai jaisa lagta hai. Logon ko lagta hai main sirf ladti hi rehti hoon, jabki sachchai yeh nahi hai. Is show ke zariye logon ko mera doosra nazariya bhi dekhne ko mil raha hai." (It’s my misfortune that people think my whole life exists only on Twitter and that there’s nothing beyond it. This is a good opportunity for people to see that I also have a personal side — a fun side — where, like any normal couple, there’s playful banter and sweet little arguments between husband and wife. Twitter is a controversial platform where every interaction seems like a quarrel. People think I’m always fighting, but that’s not true. Through this show, people are getting to see another side of me.")

Swara on discovering her husband's new side

During the conversation, the Raanjhanaa actress revealed that she has discovered a new side of her husband on the show. Swara said, "Mujhe nahi pata tha ki Fahad ke andar itna bada reality star chhupa hua hai. Mere liye yeh bilkul nayi aur mazedaar discovery hai ki mere pati camera par itne natural hain aur show ko itne achhe se kar pa rahe hain. Fahad ke andar ek easy charm aur bebaaki hai, jo mujhe pehle bhi dosti ke time pasand thi. Ab mera maanna hai ki yeh darshakon ko bhi pasand aayegi." ("I had no idea that there was such a big reality star hidden inside Fahad. For me, it’s a completely new and delightful discovery to see how natural my husband is in front of the camera and how well he’s doing on the show. Fahad has an easy charm and honesty that I admired even back when we were just friends. Now I believe the audience will love that too.")

Swara Bhasker's work front

On the professional front, Swara Bhasker has featured in several films in her acting career so far, including Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Anaarkali of Aarah, and others. She recently appeared on the Colors TV reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband, Fahad Ahmad. The show is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui and features several real-life celebrity couples.

