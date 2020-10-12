WATCH: Mahhi Vij shares funny video requesting beau Jay Bhanushali to have another baby

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHHIVIJ Mahhi Vij wants to have another baby

TV couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are one of the cutest and funniest celeb jodis. The two keep sharing funny videos on their social media handle every now and then.

Recently, we came across yet another hilarious video of Mahhi where she is asking her hubby Jay to have another baby as she is bored from their first child. Yes, you read that right! In the clip, the actress is seen wearing a white attire requesting Jay’s fans to ask him to give her a second baby. Later she panned the camera towards their one-year-old daughter Tara and said that she has grown up now.

She said, "Please tell him that I want another child. He is refusing. It's lockdown and I am getting bored. I need another child. This one is all grown up."

On the other hand, Mahhi's husband Jay is reminiscing about old times when the actress was pregnant for the first time. He recently took to his Instagram to share a throwback pic where Mahhi is seen flaunting her baby bump and posing with Jay.

The actor captioned their pic as, "#throwback when little @tarajaymahhi was inside @mahhivij tummy."

Check out Jay Bhanushali's post here:

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in September 2010 after being in a relationship for years. The duo welcomed their little bundle of joy, Tara in August 2019.

After their daughter’s first birthday, Jay Bhanushali opened up on how fatherhood changed his perspective about life. While speaking to IANS, he said, "Things have changed a lot. I am much closer to my wife (actress Mahhi Vij) now. I had no clue what women go through in their life while giving birth to kids, but during Mahhi's pregnancy I understood how difficult it is for a lady to go through those nine months."

Jay further added, "Tara's birth has changed my perspective a lot. I have realized the importance of family. Now I consider my family to be my priority. I always try to make sure my family members are happy, safe and sound."

With inputs from IANS

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage